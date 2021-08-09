WATCH: Donnie Wahlberg's Message for Boy, 11, Whose Concert Shirt Was Stolen

For a young New Kids on the Block fan from Weymouth, Massachusetts, seeing the band at his first concert at Fenway Park Friday night had profound significance. His father used to play their music before he died.

So when Donnie Wahlberg heard from NBC10 Boston that 11-year-old Connor Stuart's souvenir T-shirt was ripped from his hands at the end of the night, he sent the boy a personalized video message.

“I heard about what happened. I’m very sorry,” the singer-songwriter said in the video, shared with NBC10 Boston. “But I also want to let you know that me and the guys are putting a special care package together for you.”

Wahlberg offered his sympathy and support after a woman stole the T-shirt out of Stuart’s hands as he was walking to an MBTA station with his family after the concert, according to a social media post from his sister, Caitlin.

It went from a fun concert and a dream come true to tears after a young boy's souvenir shirt was ripped from his hands after seeing New Kids on the Block.

Fans of New Kids, known as "Blockheads," overwhelmed the family with messages of support online after that post went up.

In his message to the boy, Wahlberg told Stuart he wants to meet him next time he is in Boston and was sending him some extra-special souvenirs from the band.

His mom, Sheri Stuart, said it's a life lesson for her son: "It just kind of restores your faith that there are good people out there."