Franklin

WATCH: Firefighters Battling Building Blaze in Franklin, Mass.

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal

A building caught fire Monday in Franklin, Massachusetts, and firefighters were battling the blaze.

Information on what caused the fire and how big it is wasn't immediately available, though the Franklin Fire Department said it was burning on Franklin Crossing Road.

Aerial footage showed a multi-level building that appeared to be an apartment complex partially on fire, with firefighters on a crane spraying water on the roof.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.

