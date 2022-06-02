WATCH: Flames Explode From Manhole in Boston

At least one person was injured in a series of manhole explosions in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning.
Viewers captured video of the incident as it unfolded, showing flames and smoke shooting from a manhole. One video showed a ball of flame bursting out of a manhole.
Here's a look at some of the video and images shared in the aftermath of the manhole explosions:
Michael Walsh said he heard two blasts and then looked out the window and saw a manhole cover fly into the air.
Boston fire shared several images as they worked to evaluate whether the manhole fires had caused any carbon monoxide issues in area buildings.
And NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel captured these photos from the scene: