WATCH: Great White Shark Spotted Off of Cape Cod

A white shark was spotted cruising around Cape Cod Bay in a video posted by a travel experience business.

Employees of the travel company, Off Cape Experiences, were pulling lobster traps when they spotted the shark, popularly known as the great white shark, about 100 yards from the boat, according to a Facebook post Wednesday. They estimated it was about 15 feet long.

Eight white shark sightings have been officially reported so far this season, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app, which noted a "crystal clear" sighting of a shark with a large girth in the bay Monday from a lobster boat.

The creatures typically return to the waters off Cape Cod and the Islands in mid-June. The first confirmed sighting of 2022 was on May 29, when a white shark was spotted near the Great Point Lighthouse on Nantucket.