WATCH: Jaylen Brown Dunks Over Bam Adebayo as Celtics Bench Goes Wild

By Jake Levin

Who cares about how Jaylen Brown started Game 5 for the Boston Celtics with the way he's finished?

After going just 2 for 7 with six points and four turnovers in the first half, Brown woke up to help the Celtics pull away from the Miami Heat in the second half, helping Boston move closer to its first NBA Finals appearance in 12 seasons.

No play summed up the impact Brown had more than a dunk over Heat center Bam Adebayo with 5:16 remaining, opening up an 89-71 lead for the Celtics.

Boston's bench, naturally, loved every second of it, namely Malik Fitts and Matt Ryan.

Miami's contingent, including team president Pat Riley and executive Alonzo Mourning...not so much.

Brown finished the game with 25 points on 10 of 19 shooting, including a 5 for 9 showing from beyond the arc.

