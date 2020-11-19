Boston Ballet

WATCH LIVE: Boston Ballet's ‘The Nutcracker'

For the first time, Boston Ballet is bringing Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker to homes across New England through a broadcast partnership with NBC10 Boston. The beloved holiday ballet is being broadcast as a one-hour special excerpted from the 2019 production, with featured narration by Hoda Kotb (TODAY) and Colton Bradford (NBC10 Boston’s The Hub Today) as Drosselmeier. The broadcast also features local talent, including NBC10 Boston’s JC Monahan and Telemundo’s Grace Gómez and Miguel García. 

This article tagged under:

Boston BalletThe Nutcracker
