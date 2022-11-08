Local

Decision 2022

WATCH LIVE at 7 P.M.: Decision 2022 Midterm Election Special

NBC10 Boston and NECN will have live coverage of the election from 7 to 11:35 p.m. Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts voters are set to elect a new governor, attorney general, secretary of state and decide several controversial ballot questions.

New Hampshire has a hotly-contested Senate race as well as a Congressional race that has drawn national attention.

Elsewhere in New England, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont all have contested elections for governor, along with other key down-ballot races.

NBC10 Boston and NECN will have live coverage and expert analysis from 7 to 11:35 p.m. as the results begin to come in. You can watch it live in the player above.

