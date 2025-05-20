What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

After having his credibility questioned by the defense, digital forensics expert Shanon Burgess is set to return to the stand Tuesday morning in the Karen Read murder trial.

Burgess, of the accident reconstruction, biomechanics and digital forensics company Aperture, testified Monday about data the prosecution hopes will pinpoint a timeline of when they believe Read allegedly hit John O'Keefe with her Lexus.

But defense attorney Robert Alessi attempted to poke holes in Burgess' credibility, accusing him of misleading clients about his academic credentials. They said his biography on the Aperture website said he graduated with bachelor's degrees in mathematics and business administration. But he acknowledged under cross examination that while he has been pursuing a degree for the last 17 years, he does not yet have one.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

