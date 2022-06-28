WATCH: Man in Cape Cod Beach Parking Fracas Tracked Down in Boat

A man who assaulted beachgoers at a Cape Cod Beach and threatened people with a knife was tracked down and taken into custody on a boat this weekend, police said.

Massachusetts State Police shared aerial video of the arrest in Falmouth, which was assisted by a police helicopter's infrared camera. It showed "the wanted subject hiding aboard a boat off the coast of a peninsula that Falmouth PD was searching," police said in a statement.

The helicopter crew was able to direct a Falmouth police boat in West Falmouth Harbor to where the man was hiding, and he was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt, state police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Falmouth police identified the man as Augusto Darosa, a 45-year-old from Attleboro. He faces charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Darosa initially became upset when he was told he needed a sticker to park at Chapoquoit Beach, according to local police. He allegedly threatened a parking lot attendant, then left, only to return and slash tires, assault witnesses and threaten others with a knife.

Top Photos: Sights and Highlights From Around Greater Boston