bicycle in tunnel

WATCH: Person With Bicycle Darts Through Traffic in Boston Tunnel

MassDot released surveillance video of the person walking their bike through traffic in the Prudential Tunnel of I-90

By Melissa Buja

Shocking video from inside a Boston highway tunnel was released Thursday showing a person walking their bicycle and nearly getting hit by two passing vehicles.

The video, released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, shows the person in the Prudential Tunnel, which carried Interstate 90, lifting their bike over a barrier before darting out into traffic.

One motorist can be seen slamming their brakes to avoid the person at the Copley Square interchange. Another motorist nearly rear-ends that vehicle

The person with the bike then continues on their way.

It's unclear why the person was in the tunnel.

