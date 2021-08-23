WATCH: See Video of the Tornado Activity in Mass. on Monday

Funnel clouds were spotted across Middlesex and Worcester counties in Massachusetts Monday as tornado warnings sent people into shelters.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on the ground in Berlin and Marlborough just after 12 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And people spotted possible tornadoes -- those funnel clouds -- across the area.

Just received this video from someone I know in Marlboro of what appears to be a funnel cloud just as tornado warning was issued there. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/PebcdKI0uf — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) August 23, 2021

People in an office on Campus Drive in Marlboro, Massachusetts, recorded video of a funnel cloud nearby. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in the area Monday

Just witnessed this tornado on the ground in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/rfl9KxpvLh — Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021

Two cells just converged in front of us right before the new tornado warning. We could see rotation but it was not on the ground. It’s headed in the direction of Littleton @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/qFzSX2874b — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) August 23, 2021

Courtesy James Bouthillier

The tornado activity was pulsing up in Massachusetts in the aftermath of what had been Tropical Storm Henri. It was also accompanied by torrential rain in spots.

Tornado warnings are rare in eastern Massachusetts, though others were issued just last week, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed through.

Tornado and flood warnings were in effect across multiple counties in Massachusetts.