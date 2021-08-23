WATCH: See Video of the Tornado Activity in Mass. on Monday

Funnel clouds were spotted across Middlesex and Worcester counties in Massachusetts Monday as tornado warnings sent people into shelters.
The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on the ground in Berlin and Marlborough just after 12 p.m.
And people spotted possible tornadoes -- those funnel clouds -- across the area.
The tornado activity was pulsing up in Massachusetts in the aftermath of what had been Tropical Storm Henri. It was also accompanied by torrential rain in spots.
Tornado warnings are rare in eastern Massachusetts, though others were issued just last week, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed through.