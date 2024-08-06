Watch: Great white shark smiles at researchers off the coast of Mass.

Researchers recently spotted a great white shark off the shores of Scituate, Massachusetts, and this fishy friend was not shy at all.

Great whites have about 300 teeth, and this one probably showed off more than we needed to see.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the region's leading white shark research nonprofit organization, was able to get up close and personal with the shark thanks to some incredible underwater video.

The shark swam right over to the underwater camera, showing off its toothy smile.



We have some underwater video footage for you! When the team was viewing white sharks feeding on the whale carcass off of Scituate, MA a few weeks ago, they were able to get some video of this curious white shark. You can see some of its unique markings along its face! pic.twitter.com/sd2xndSH09 — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 5, 2024

Researchers said the shark was one of dozens of great whites that were feasting off a whale carcass about six miles off the coast just a few weeks ago.