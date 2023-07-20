Watch: Time-lapse video shows impact of flooding on Vt. farm

The cleanup in Vermont is underway as people gauge how much was lost in the historic recent flooding.

A time-lapse video of the flooding on farmland in Burlington shows water creep over and cover all the crops. Eventually, workers could only access it by boat.

The Intervale Center is at the end of the Winooski River. Digger's Mirth Farm, which is on the property, became inundated with 3 to 5 feet of water over three days as the river spilled its banks.

The farmers lost everything, including some infrastructure.

They were able to pull some crops before the worst flooding, but before they replant, they must wait until all the water recedes and the soil is tested.

But perhaps more powerful than the storm is the amount of support the farm is seeing from people who want to help.

"Honestly been so moving. Starting from just the kind of emergency harvest that we did, there were people just literally kind of coming from out of nowhere, wanting to pitch in to help," said Hilary Martin, an owner of Digger's Mirth Farm. "My phone has been blowing up with messages of, you know, 'How can we help? Is there cleanup work that we can do?' It's really an incredible demonstration of what community can do."

So far, more than $40,000 has been raised for this farm to get back to growing.

Despite this recent flooding, and the similar destruction from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the farmers say they will continue their passion of working the land.