Large fire burning at Boston trash transfer station, firefighters ordered out of building

A massive fire is burning at a Boston trash transfer station on Sunday morning, and all firefighters have now been ordered out of the building.

The Boston Fire Department said they responded around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke coming from a large trash transfer station at 65 Gerard St. in Roxbury. Mutual aid was called in from numerous neighboring communities.

Watch video from the fire scene:

At approximately 8:30 heavy smoke from a large trash transfer station at 65 Gerard st. Roxbury . This is now at 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/VdwBqAaBy3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 16, 2025

By 9 a.m., they said the fire had continue to grow, and all firefighters had been ordered out of the building. They are now fighting the fire from the exterior only.

No further details were immediately available.