Watch what happened behind the scenes as the Patriots celebrated Tom Brady's career

On Saturday, the team released a video showing the behind the scenes happenings during the event.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Tom Brady
The New England Patriots celebrated the greatest player in franchise history with an unprecedented event at Gillette Stadium.

Before the event, Brady was gifted a ring that commemorated his two decades as part of the organization. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were on hand to present the ring alongside Robert Kraft.

"I hope this weekend is not for me, it's for us," said Brady to former teammates who were at the ceremony.

The video also included all the planning that took place to create an event of that magnitude.

"I'm grateful for everyone who played a part in this amazing journey," said Brady.

The 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft, Brady brought six Super Bowl titles to New England and earned the MVP award in four of them. He won three NFL MVP awards while setting numerous franchise and league records during his two unforgettable decades with the organization.

"The greatest retirement event of an athlete, which is only fitting, for the greatest football player of all time," added Mike Tirico.

Watch the behind the scenes happenings here.

