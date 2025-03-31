Water bottles spill onto Route 128 in Weston after two trucks crash

A crash involving two trucks spilled plastic water bottles all over Route 128 during the morning commute Monday in Weston, Massachusetts.

The wreck happened on Route 128 southbound, just before the Mass. Pike.

Traffic Alert: In Weston, on Route 128 South just prior to the Mass Pike. A 2-truck collision involving many bottles of water strewn about the roadway. Delays continue as crews attend to the situation. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/2hIZMhlcav — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) March 31, 2025

Delays are being reported for drivers in the area.

Crews were working to clean up the mess from the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.