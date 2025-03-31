Weston

Water bottles spill onto Route 128 in Weston after two trucks crash

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

NBC10 Boston

A crash involving two trucks spilled plastic water bottles all over Route 128 during the morning commute Monday in Weston, Massachusetts.

The wreck happened on Route 128 southbound, just before the Mass. Pike.

Delays are being reported for drivers in the area.

Crews were working to clean up the mess from the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

