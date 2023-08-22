Water damage closes Northeastern University dorm ahead of new school year

Some first-year students at Northeastern University are getting new room assignments just weeks before the start of the fall semester after significant water damage closed a dormitory at the Boston campus.

White Hall was closed over "significant water damage impacting the structure of the interior and exterior brick walls," a university spokeswoman said Tuesday. The damage was discovered during a planned project on the outside of the dorm.

The five-story building, on Huntington Avenue at Forsyth Street, also houses a Qdoba restaurant, which was temporarily closed as well, according to a listing online. A phone call to the restaurant went unanswered Tuesday.

The problem was being evaluated by structural engineering experts, according to the school, with recommendations for next steps expected within a couple of weeks.

"We are always prepared for unexpected disruptions and we are able to make beds available on campus on short notice," the spokeswoman, Vice President of Communications Renata Nyul, said in a statement.

Northeastern's fall semester begins Wednesday, Sept. 6.