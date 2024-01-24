Boston

Water leak shuts down some streets in Boston

The leak caused water to hit the undergrown steam pipes and made it difficult for visibility

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

A water leak shut down some streets in Boston on Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston

The incident happened at the corner of Somerset and Beacon streets.

NBC10 Boston
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The leak caused water to hit the underground steam pipes and made it difficult for visibility.

NBC10 Boston

A dig crew will replace a pipe from 1967, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said. Some services are out from Ashburton Street to Beacon Street.

NBC10 Boston

Beacon Street at Tremont Street to Somerset Street is closed to traffic.

More Boston news

Boston 4 hours ago

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Boston, police say

Water Rescue 11 hours ago

Here's why firefighters are jumping into the ice in Fenway this week

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us