Water Main Break at Raynham Walmart Sends Water Gushing From Ceiling

The Walmart Supercenter, located at 36 Paramount Drive in Raynham, is currently closed, the fire department said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A water main break at a Walmart in Raynham, Massachusetts, sent water pouring from the ceiling at the front of the store, with tiles collapsing onto the floor near the cash registers Monday evening.

The Raynham Fire Department confirmed it responded to the Walmart Supercenter, located at 36 Paramount Drive, just off Route 24, around 4:55 p.m. The break, which happened near the checkout area, caused about 1,000 square feet of ceiling tile to collapse.

The fire department said it quickly shut down the water system, and remediate companies were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The store closed following the incident and will not reopen until Walmart, and fire and town inspectional services officials deem it safe to do so. It was not immediately clear how long that could take.

Video shared on social media by a shopper showed water gushing from the ceiling as customers scattered. Liam Leonard said the fire department was on scene in less than five minutes.

Nothing was posted to the store's Facebook page as of 10 p.m. Monday.

