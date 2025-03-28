Water main break closes Washington Street in Brighton

Part of Washington Street is closed in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood Friday morning due to a water main break.

Boston police say Washington Street is closed between Oak Square and Lake Street. The MBTA bus route 57 and 301 have been temporarily rerouted.

Update: Washington St is closed between Oak Sq. and Lake Street. The MBTA bus route 57 and 301 have been rerouted. https://t.co/iZ9dcNMLPd — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 28, 2025

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.