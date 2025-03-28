Traffic

Water main break closes Washington Street in Brighton

A water main break on Washington Street in Brighton on March 28, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

Part of Washington Street is closed in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood Friday morning due to a water main break.

Boston police say Washington Street is closed between Oak Square and Lake Street. The MBTA bus route 57 and 301 have been temporarily rerouted.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

