A water main break Sunday evening caused major flooding on Newbury Street in Boston.

Water was seen flowing down Newbury Street as far as Gloucester Street.

A water main break at approximately 337 Newbury. The water is flooding Newbury st. as far as Gloucester st. pic.twitter.com/NahfqNxmSh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 11, 2023

Emergency crews have blocked off the street as they work to respond.