Water Main Break Floods Street Near Brookline Reservoir

Emergency crews are responding to heavy flooding due to a water main break near the Brookline Reservoir.

According to the Regional Water & Sewer Authority, a coupling let go causing water to flow into the Brookline Reservoir and onto Lee Street. The pipeline serves parts of Boston, Brookline, Milton and Quincy.

Lee Street is closed near Route 9 as crews respond to the incident, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of the Reservoir right now as the MWRA works to contain this situation. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 12, 2020

According to Regional Water & Sewer Authority, some residents may experience water discoloration because of the small amount of iron in the pipes. The agency says they have not received any reports of people without water.