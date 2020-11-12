Local

Brookline

Water Main Break Floods Street Near Brookline Reservoir

Lee Street is closed near Route 9 as the Regional Water & Sewer Authority responds to the incident.

Emergency crews are responding to heavy flooding due to a water main break near the Brookline Reservoir.

According to the Regional Water & Sewer Authority, a coupling let go causing water to flow into the Brookline Reservoir and onto Lee Street. The pipeline serves parts of Boston, Brookline, Milton and Quincy.

Lee Street is closed near Route 9 as crews respond to the incident, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

According to Regional Water & Sewer Authority, some residents may experience water discoloration because of the small amount of iron in the pipes. The agency says they have not received any reports of people without water.

This article tagged under:

Brookline
