Water main break floods streets in Boston's Fenway area

A water main break in Boston's Fenway neighborhood is causing major disruptions on Thursday afternoon.

The break was reported around 12 p.m. on Kilmarnock Street near the intersection with Boylston Street. A photo from the scene showed firefighters wading through ankle deep water.

Boston police said Kilmarnock Street, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street and Park Drive will be impacted.

Traffic Advisory: Water Main Break on Kilmarnock Street @fenwaypark



Motor Vehicle and Pedestrian Traffic will be effected for the 1:35 PM Game @RedSox — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 14, 2023

Police said both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for the 1:35 p.m. Red Sox-Yankees game at nearby Fenway Park will be impacted.