Boston

Water main break floods streets in Boston's Fenway area

The incident occurred just ahead of Thursday's 1:35 p.m. Red Sox-Yankees game

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

A water main break in Boston's Fenway neighborhood is causing major disruptions on Thursday afternoon.

The break was reported around 12 p.m. on Kilmarnock Street near the intersection with Boylston Street. A photo from the scene showed firefighters wading through ankle deep water.

Boston police said Kilmarnock Street, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street and Park Drive will be impacted.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for the 1:35 p.m. Red Sox-Yankees game at nearby Fenway Park will be impacted.

More Boston stories

Chaim Bloom 42 mins ago

Red Sox fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom amid another bad season

boston restaurant talk Sep 12

Boqueria opens in Fort Point section of Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us