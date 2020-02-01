Water Main Break in Chelsea Floods Street, Leaves Damage

A serious water main break in flooded a street in Chelsea early Saturday, leaving buildings damaged and residents without running water.

The break occurred on Sagamore Avenue around 8:30 a.m., according to Chelsea police. It created a river-like flood that moved rapidly down the street.

“I thought it was raining. The firemen open the door and he said 'The street's flooded.' It was a lot,” said Matt Callahan, a resident on the street.

Crews managed to stop the water Saturday, revealing large cracks in the road where the break is believed to have happened.

The street was repaved about a month before, residents on the road said.

The city said it will provide residents with sump pumps to help them remove water from their homes, though property damage in basements was already done.

“It’s one of those things like wow, what’s going on today? Right you didn’t expect this when you woke up? No, no I didn’t," resident Mario Mazariegos said.