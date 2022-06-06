Water Main Breaks Reported in Tewksbury, Methuen

Water main breaks are affecting residents in two Merrimack Valley communities on Monday morning.

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, said shortly before 7 a.m. that Radcliff Road was closed due to a water main break and will remain impassable for several hours.

Tewksbury public works crews are on scene attempting to restore service. Water service to the area, which includes North Street, Catamount Road and Ames Hill Drive, is expected to be impacted for several hours.

Earlier in the morning, around 5:30 a.m., a major water main break was reported on Oakland Avenue near Railroad Street in Methuen, with over 100 homes left without water.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A traffic detour is in place on Oakland Avenue between Railroad and Craven streets. Work crews are on scene and residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area if at all possible.