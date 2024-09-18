Water main issue in Dorchester near Ashmont T station; shuttle buses replacing service

There's an ongoing water main issue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday morning, at an intersection just feet from the Ashmont MBTA Station, that could cause multiple water services to be impacted and delays during the morning commute.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) first responded to the area Tuesday evening, saying they were controlling a leak on site and that repairs were underway for an elbow joint issue.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Several inches of water rushed through the area, leading to flooding for some businesses and neighbors, power outages for others.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and expect [to] make repairs expeditiously," BWSC said on X.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Boston Water and Sewer crews are working through the night to repair a water main break near Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street.

According to Boston Water, discolored water -- which is sediment picked up from the pipe -- is safe to drink, but it is not recommended for washing clothes, as it may cause stains, and .

If your water is rusty, run it cold until it's clear.

"We ask people just to run your water. You may not wanna wash clothes right away until the rust dissipates and it's gone. I would just wait, if you're gonna use your water drinking and stuff, just hold off until it becomes clear. Run your cold water until it become clear," said BWSC spokesperson Tom Bagley, adding that running your water is a process that could potentially take hours. Still it's needed to ensure that it is safe.

Repairs underway. Customers may experience discolored water which is common after a main break. Multiple services may be impacted. Discoloration will clear once crews flush the system when repairs complete.. We apologize for the inconvenience and expect make repairs expeditiously — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) September 18, 2024

The MBTA said Tuesday night that the water leak in the track area at Ashmont caused shuttle buses to replace subway service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass.

The agency said they were working to restore the impacted Red Line service as soon as possible, however, Wednesday morning they said shuttle buses are continuing to replace service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass while the power department continues to work on issues related to the water main issue near the Ashmont Station.

Braintree Branch passengers at JFK/UMass can board Braintree shuttles at the station, the MBTA said. Red Line riders do not need to go to Ashmont to access the shuttles, the MBTA added.

Red Line: Braintree Branch passengers at JFK/UMass can board Braintree shuttles at the station. Riders do not need to go to Ashmont to access the shuttles. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 18, 2024

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses will continue to operate between Ashmont and JFK/UMass until the end of service, while personnel work to address the water leak problem in the track area at Ashmont. https://t.co/q21F3nMjqX — MBTA (@MBTA) September 18, 2024

There remains what they're calling an "active trench" in the area, and there's no immediate timetable on when everything will be resolved Wednesday.