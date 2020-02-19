Local
Water Main Break in New Hampshire Floods Streets

By Josh Sullivan

Flood New Hampshire
Jeffrey Hastings/Frame of Mind Photo

A water main break in Manchester, New Hampshire has flooded some streets in the city early Wednesday morning.

School has been cancelled for four schools in the city, according to a tweet from Mayor Joyce Craig.

Southside Middle School, Jewett Street Elementary School, Manchester Memorial High School and Hallsville Elementary School will be closed Wednesday.

The area in the vicinity of Mammoth Road and Candia Road is affected.

This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
