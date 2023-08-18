Water search in Douglas after overturned kayak spotted in reservoir

A man may be missing after a kayak was found upside in the Whitins Reservoir in Douglas, Massachusetts, and a search is ongoing by local and state authorities.

The search began on Thursday, after people spotted the empty kayak near the Wallis Street Causeway, the Douglas Police Department said. Dive teams and several agencies got a search started, after an investigation suggested there may be a missing person in the water.

The search went on until dark, and no one turned up.

Mass. State Police said on Friday morning that the search was getting underway again, with the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Marine Unit, along with the Environmental Police Marine Unit, helping local departments.