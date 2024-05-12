Water search underway after boat washes up off coast of Beverly

A water search is underway after a boat washed up Saturday evening off the coast of Beverly, Massachusetts.

The Beverly Fire Department says the Beverly Harbormaster reported the incident around 7 p.m., initially telling fire officials there was a report that a person had fallen off a boat.

The fire department later said it was unclear whether a person was on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is taking over the investigation, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.