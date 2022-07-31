Local

Hull

Water Search Underway in Hull for Vehicle That Drove Into Ocean: Police

Hull police said there appears to be no foul play, however the incident remains under investigation by police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lauren Burm

There is a large water search underway Sunday afternoon off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, after a vehicle was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, police said.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a pickup truck and its driver drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, and proceeded to drive into the water.

Numerous agencies responded to assist the Hull police and fire departments, as well as the Hull Harbormaster.

The Boston Fire Department sent boats and divers to aid in the search. Massachusetts State Police sent their dive team, in addition to boats and a helicopter. Massachusetts environmental police, the Massachusetts Port Authority, the U.S. Coast Guard and Cohasset police are also assisting.

State police confirmed they are involved in the search for the vehicle that went into the ocean in the area of Hull Gut.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the vehicle, but according to Hull police, there appears to be no foul play. The incident remains under investigation by the police department and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

