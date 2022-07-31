Water Search Underway in Hull for Vehicle That Drove Into Ocean: Police

There is a large water search underway Sunday afternoon off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, after a vehicle was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, police said.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a pickup truck and its driver drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, and proceeded to drive into the water.

Numerous agencies responded to assist the Hull police and fire departments, as well as the Hull Harbormaster.

The Boston Fire Department sent boats and divers to aid in the search. Massachusetts State Police sent their dive team, in addition to boats and a helicopter. Massachusetts environmental police, the Massachusetts Port Authority, the U.S. Coast Guard and Cohasset police are also assisting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State police confirmed they are involved in the search for the vehicle that went into the ocean in the area of Hull Gut.

MSP Marine Unit and Air Wing, along w/ @USCGNortheast, @HullPolice, Fire and Harbormaster searching for vehicle that went into ocean in area of Hull Gut. MSP Dive Team deploying. We will update when more information is available and appropriate for release. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 31, 2022

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the vehicle, but according to Hull police, there appears to be no foul play. The incident remains under investigation by the police department and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.