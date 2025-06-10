Person stabbed at Best Western hotel in Vt.; Mass. woman arrested

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after a stabbing Monday at a Best Western hotel in Waterbury, Vermont.

Vt. State Police say 31-year-old Courtney Muchugu, of Worcester, Mass., was taken into custody after the incident and charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Troopers were called to the Best Western at 45 Blush Hill Road for a stabbing incident around 11:24 a.m. and arrived to find Arianis Morales, 23, of Springfield, Mass., with serious injuries, police say.

An investigation determined that Muchugu stabbed Morales during an altercation, police say.

Muchugu was ordered jailed without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington pending arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear if she has obtained an attorney.

Morales is expected to be okay, police say.

Further details around what happened weren't immediately available. More details are expected to be released Tuesday following Muchugu’s arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

There are no threats to the community as a result of this incident, police concluded.