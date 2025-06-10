Vermont

Person stabbed at Best Western hotel in Vt.; Mass. woman arrested

31-year-old Courtney Muchugu, of Worcester, Mass., was arrested and charged after the stabbing Monday in Waterbury, Vermont, state police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Vermont state police badge
NECN

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after a stabbing Monday at a Best Western hotel in Waterbury, Vermont.

Vt. State Police say 31-year-old Courtney Muchugu, of Worcester, Mass., was taken into custody after the incident and charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Troopers were called to the Best Western at 45 Blush Hill Road for a stabbing incident around 11:24 a.m. and arrived to find Arianis Morales, 23, of Springfield, Mass., with serious injuries, police say.

An investigation determined that Muchugu stabbed Morales during an altercation, police say.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Muchugu was ordered jailed without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington pending arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear if she has obtained an attorney.

Morales is expected to be okay, police say.

Further details around what happened weren't immediately available. More details are expected to be released Tuesday following Muchugu’s arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Chris Forsberg 12 mins ago

Could Celtics pursue Nigel Hayes-Davis? Mazzulla scouts EuroLeague star

Boston 1 hour ago

Wu speaks on fighting ‘harmful actions' of Trump adminstration: Watch live at 11

There are no threats to the community as a result of this incident, police concluded.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us