Police identify man killed, second man hurt in shooting in Waterbury, Vermont

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident

By Thea DiGiammerino

Vermont State Police have identified the people involved in a deadly shooting at a home in Waterbury earlier this week and say the investigation into what happened remains active.

Vermont State Police said they were called to a home at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park around 12:45 a.m. Monday and found the victims. The man who died was identified as Shawn Spiker, 34, of Croydon, New Hampshire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the death ruled a homicide.

A second man suffered critical injuries and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he remains in critical condition. He was identified as a resident of Barre City.

Police said the two men were acquaintances and that Spiker had been staying in Vermont for a short period of time.

No one is currently in custody, and state police said they are still working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

