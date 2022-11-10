Local

Watertown Police Roll Out a Simple New Method to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft

Beginning next week, if you live in Watertown, you can make an appointment to have your converter stenciled with the words "Property of Watertown Police"

By Susan Tran

A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News

Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint.

People in town will be able to have police tag their catalytic converter, with a simple stencil saying "Property of Watertown Police."

Sergeant Ken Swift told the Watertown News that when thieves steal the converters, they often take them to a scrapyard to resell. But by throwing the decal on the converter, thieves can't resell the stolen property.

The goal is to stop people from stealing the car part in the first place, if they know they can't sell it.

The police department is partnering with Toyota of Watertown and Cronin Signs on the initiative.

Another alternative is having a special metal plate installed over your car's catalytic converter. Apparently Toyota Priuses are common targets.

Beginning next week, if you live in Watertown, you can make an appointment to have your converter stenciled.

