Watertown Police Searching for 21-Year-Old Man Last Seen Thursday

Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Trea Starling, who has not been seen since Thursday morning in Watertown, Massachusetts, police said Friday

Watertown Police Department

Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, are looking for a 21-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Watertown Police Department asked for the public's help to find Trea Starling, who was last seen by family Thursday morning near the intersection of Spruce Street and School Street.

Starling is described as being a 6-foot, 250-pound Black man with brown eyes, black facial hair and a "Jesus" tattoo on his forearm, police said.

When he was last seen, police say Starling was wearing grey pants, a black hoodie, a grey or tan jacket and dark footwear.

Police note that Starling has a medical condition that requires monitoring.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-972-6500.

