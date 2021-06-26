Wave of Extreme Heat, Humidity Starts Off Week

We are warming up in New England, with limited sunshine today, and a brighter day tomorrow.

As humidity builds we have equal amounts of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, with the fog mostly burned off at the ocean. Temperatures are back into the 80s after a couple of very pleasant low humidity days.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wind this afternoon from the south gusting past 20 mph on the south facing beaches.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially toward the Canadian border.

High pressure to the east of New England’s gonna settle off to the south of New England and that will turn our wind more from the south west and then when the west, that allows for the temperature to go up into the 90s for several days. Setting up our second heat wave of the season.

For tonight we will have fog returning with a low temperature near 70 degrees, air conditioners likely be turning back on throughout the six state region.

Fog should burn off pretty quickly tomorrow except for maybe at the south coast, with a good amount of sunshine we will be well into the 80s, with low 90s likely especially across from Monte New Hampshire.

That’ll be day one of a heat wave that will likely last through Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday.

The front dividing hot weather here in the Northeast from cooler weather in south central Canada has been producing flooding downpours day after day across the plains states into the great lakes. We get into that action beginning especially Monday night and then on and off right through the rest of the week. Each day will have temperatures in the 90s, perhaps challenging some record high temperatures, with the threat for afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms.

The temperature combined with the humidity will generate a heat index near 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday, we have a first alert for heat advisories that are likely for that time period.

The thunderstorms come especially heavy Wednesday and Thursday, maybe into Friday, with flash flooding possible and a large portion of the area.

The early call on Independence Day weekend does not look that favorable as we may have a wind coming in off the ocean with a cooler air mass, but also perhaps a front stalling with rain possible, as seen in our first alert 10-day forecast.