Neighbors outraged by antisemitic graffiti in Wayland plan a rally against hate

Antisemitic vandalism found on a public building in Wayland, Massachusetts, is sparking concern for the Jewish community and motivating people to stand up against hate.

Unfortunately, it’s the third time in three years a symbol of hate has been spraypainted in town.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A swastika that was painted on the side of the building housing the town pool is now painted over. But the question of who put it there remains.

The building is on a main road and at the entrance to the high school. So it was seen by quite a few people before it was painted over yesterday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In 2023, a swastika was found spray-painted on Rice Road. And in 2022, the pool building was also targeted with a symbol of hate against the Black community.

The Wayland Community Action Network quickly organized a meeting for last night, where many in town gathered to discuss how they can be part of the solution.

They also plan to gather Thursday morning, as students and teachers are arriving at the high school across the street to show their support – and send a strong message that hate is not welcome here.

“It’s really upsetting, and it doesn’t represent the values of the town at all," said Caroline Higgins, a member of the Wayland Community Action Network.

Residents worry that this is a reflection of the political climate.

“We think it’s related to Trump’s speech, that it brought out more of the craziness in people, and as a Jew I’m personally very insulted and worried about it," said Ken Krowne, a town resident.

Wayland Police are asking for anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident to give them a call at 508-358-4721 or leave a tip anonymously at 508-358-1726.