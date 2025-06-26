Wayland

Over 100 packages found dumped in trash in Wayland

Police said all the packages came from the same delivery service and had been marked as delivered.

By Thea DiGiammerino

package generic delivery generic nbc4ny package theft
News 4 NY

Over 100 unopened packages were found dumped in the crash in Wayland, Massachusetts, and a police investigation into how they got there is underway.

Wayland police said a resident first noticed four of the packages, unopened with the shipping labels still on them, in the trash on Commonwealth Road on Monday. The next day, the same person called police again to report more packages in the same receptacle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The caller told police they had seen a number of social media posts from people looking for packages that were apparently delivered to the wrong addresses. That person thought it may be related to a recent package scam.

Investigators ultimately found over 100 packages, all apparently from a delivery service called UniUni.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Wayland police said they are working with the company to get the packages out to customers.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-358-4721.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to UniUni for more information.

More Massachusetts news

Cybersecurity 2 hours ago

How to protect a key part of your home internet, to keep everything else safe

Food & Drink 4 hours ago

Boston Calling food vendors say they'll miss out due to 2026 hiatus

This article tagged under:

Wayland
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us