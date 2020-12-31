Wayland Restaurant Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Dudley Chateau restaurant in Wayland, Massachusetts, on Wednesday announced its temporary closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wayland Health Department.

Several people who visited the restaurant within the past week have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, WHD wrote in a press release. The owner of the restaurant has completed a deep cleaning as per CDC guidelines.

The WHD is conducting a contact tracing investigation. The restaurant will remain closed until at least Jan. 6 for staff quarantining and testing, according to the Health Department.

Anyone who visited The Dudley Chateau between Dec. 21-Dec. 28 is encouraged to get tested for coronavirus. Those who test positive are asked to contact WHD by using the coronavirus hotline. Those who test negative are asked to continue to monitor any potential COVID-19 symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after contact.

