Waymo comes to Boston for testing: Would you ride in a driverless taxi?

Futuristic technology has officially entered the historic city of Boston.

Waymo self-driving cars are driving around Boston through the end of June, gathering data on driving conditions and behaviors.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Although every Waymo car in Boston has a driver behind the wheel during this testing phase, many Bostonians are hesitant about the idea.

"I don't think it's the best idea. I feel like it's kind of unsafe," said Bella Lauzon from Arlington.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Honestly, I think it's crazy, cause what can you do? What if you have to brake and the car don't brake?" said Kent Green from Malden.

Waymo has been visiting cities across the country, collecting information on a variety of areas. In Boston, that means navigating old and often confusing roadways.

"There's a lot of one-ways, and there are very tight streets with a lot of pedestrians, so a little scary," said Sarah Warjas from Medford.

"The streets are too small. I feel like it's just causing more traffic — bike lanes," added Green.

It also means learning Boston's distinct driving culture, even during a nor'easter.

"I feel like it's a little aggressive. You kind of have to be on your toes," said Lauzon.

"I don't like driving downtown to begin with, so I probably wouldn't trust a self-driving car," added Warjas.

Waymo is driving throughout the Boston area from Mission Hill to Cambridge, Somerville to Southie. You may also spot their cars on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 93.

The Alphabet-owned company currently operates autonomously in only four cities: Phoenix, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"I think conceptually, I'm OK with it. I came here from California, and there was lots of self-driving cars," said Scott William of Malden. "I'm hoping that the technology is better to the point where they're not crashing all the time and things like that."

Earlier this month, Waymo recalled 1,200 self-driving cars to update the software after a series of minor collisions.

Right now, there is no timeline for when a driverless rider program would be launched in Boston.