Waymo's self-driving robotaxis are coming to Greater Boston. Will they be in your town?

Waymo's self-driving robotaxis are coming to Greater Boston. But will they be roaming your town's streets?

The company said in an email Tuesday that it is looking to add Boston to its service's steadily growing list of U.S. markets. But before it can do that, it needs to test out the city's streets with human safety drivers at the wheel.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Later this month, Waymo is embarking on a road trip to Boston for testing," Waymo spokesperson Sandy Karp said in an email statement. "During our visit, we'll have a limited fleet of vehicles with trained, human autonomous specialists behind the wheel at all times. We'll begin with manual driving in a range of neighborhoods, from Mission Hill and past Boston to Cambridge, Somerville, and Southie. Folks will also see our vehicles on I-90 and I-93."

We're thrilled to journey through the lands of patriots and cowboys as our 2025 road trip takes us to Boston and Dallas—two amazing cities with so much to discover from history and between the high-rises.https://t.co/96XzLSFV8O pic.twitter.com/MXCtHepuKm — Waymo (@Waymo) May 12, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Waymo said their upcoming Boston visit builds on their cross-country road trip, which has brought them to Upstate New York, Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans already this year. The company currently operates fully autonomous service in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin.

"Like other visitors to Boston, we can’t wait to take in the sights, immerse ourselves in the city’s distinct driving culture, and meet with locals," the company said in its statement. "We're also committed to being good neighbors while we're in town — we collaborate closely with the communities and policymakers across all the cities where we drive."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was asked about the robotaxis on Tuesday, and pumped the brakes a bit on whether the city is ready for autonomous taxis.

"When it comes to anything in our city, safety has to be the first consideration, and there are a lot of questions about the possiblity of what self-driving cars would mean for a city like Boston where the roads are quite complicated to navigate and not just straight lines and grids that were set up," she said.

Wu said she has been told that the vehicles with cameras attached to them will be in Boston to map out some of the streets, with human drivers supervising the entire operation.

"When it gets to the point where we do need to understand if there will be an official driverless vehicle pilot, that's when we'd need to have further oversight and conversation about how to ensure safety with the right technologies or any other considerations about how our streets would be used," she said.