‘We are not alone': Maine governor releases video message on anniversary of mass shooting

Maine Gov. Janet Mills released a video on social media Friday morning paying tribute to the victims and survivors of the Oct. 25, 2023, mass shooting in Lewiston and praising the strength of the state's residents.

Friday marks one year since the shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston that claimed the lives of 18 people and injured dozens of others.

In the video message -- posted to Facebook, Instagram, and X -- Mills tells Maine people "that we are not alone, that we are 'Lewiston Strong', and that we will continue to heal, together."

Today marks one year since the tragedy in Lewiston. I know today is difficult for many, but please know that you are not alone, that we are “Lewiston Strong,” and that we will continue to heal, together. pic.twitter.com/TDQOaLXBti — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) October 25, 2024

"Today is a difficult day for many," Mills said. "As we mourn and pay tribute to those we lost, as we support those who were injured, and those who bear wounds, both seen and unseen, and as we honor all those who have been affected by the Lewiston tragedy, we also remember our strength as a community, as a state, as Maine people."

Mills is among the officials who will be attending a commemoration event being held in Lewiston on Friday night to honor all of those impacted by the mass shooting, those who responded and everyone who has supported people who were impacted.