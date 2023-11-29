‘We just can't keep up': Choose-and-cut Christmas trees are moving fast at Mass. farms

Tis the season for Christmas trees, and if you still haven't gotten yours, you might want to hurry up.

According to the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association, many farms will be sold out within one or two weekends of their season.

"It's been insane in the best way possible," said Megan Krugger, co-owner of Mistletoe Acres Tree Farm in East Bridgewater. "The highest demand is probably for our choose-and-cut fields. We just can't keep up."

Matt Krugger, Megan's husband, echoed that sentiment Tuesday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"People definitely want to cut their own tree, but we just can't grow them fast enough," he said.

On Black Friday, the Kruggers reported selling 525 trees total, ending the weekend with a total sale of 1,200 trees.

Out of those sold, they said about 250 came from the choose-and-cut field, while 900 were pre-cut.

"We open them up for the first weekend," explained Megan Krugger. "And then pretty much by the end of that first weekend we're closed."

For families on the hunt, many chose to go on the early side.

"So we're usually late," joked Carolann Sprada, a mother from Halifax searching for a tree with her family. "We're usually late to the game."

"It's usually slammed and not many trees to pick from," added Matt Krugger.

While locally-grown trees on the farms may be of short supply, many imported pre-cut trees did remain for sale Tuesday night.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, Massachusetts has more than 250 Christmas tree farms across the state.