Cape Cod

‘We know they're here': White sharks are back off Cape Cod, experts say

"With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart," a New England Aquarium researcher says

By Asher Klein

Cape Cod Shark
Getty Images

White sharks are back in the waters of Massachusetts, researchers say, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Bites recently spotted on a dead whale near Chatham, on Cape Cod, and a living seal off Plymouth indicate that white sharks — the apex predator commonly referred to as great white sharks — have returned for the summer, according to the New England Aquarium.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

"Although we haven't seen a white shark just yet this season, we know they're here. With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart," researcher John Chisholm said in a statement.

The sharks have regularly come to the Cape, following the migration of seals, one of their preferred foods. In fact, research published last year found that Cape Cod is one of the world's white shark hot spots.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The images could be the first we’ve seen of a newborn great white shark.

More white shark news

Mar 12

One great white shark's epic journey could provide clues for protecting them

Jan 29

Filmmaker captures images of newborn great white shark off California shore

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsAnimals and Wildlife
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us