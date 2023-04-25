Weapon Called ‘Vampire Straw' Seized at Boston's Logan Airport

A metal straw designed to serve as a weapon was seized in a carry-on bag at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, officials said.

The item, called a "Vampire straw" by its manufacturer, was in a man's bag at the airport but was confiscated by Massachusetts State Police, according to a spokesperson for TSA New England.

Calling it a "#travelfail," he shared a picture of the weapon and noted that the man, who is 26, was eventually arrested.

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

The $75 titanium straw's manufacturer notes that it functions both for drinking and as a weapon: "Designed for self defense, the Vampire straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; it’s chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials. The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator, and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention. From a cup, the Vampire straw is very easy to deploy in reverse grip, and put into action almost instantly."

It's 10 inches long and made in the U.S.

"In 100000 years, when every trace of humanity will have disappeared, the Vampire straw will remain, unaffected by corrosion, as a testament of the ingenuity human beings possessed to invent contraptions to hurt each other," the item's page says.