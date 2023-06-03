Wear Orange Weekend Honors Victims of Gun Violence

Community members came together in Roxbury this afternoon to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence.

The event looked to elevate the voices of those demanding an end to gun violence. Participants enjoyed a group workout, food, rock painting, music and a chance to meet and speak with over a dozen community partners.

Amount the partners was Wear Orange, a group founded in 2015 by teenagers to honor their friend Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a playground at 15.

The group also looks to honor the more than 120 people shot and killed every day in America.

“Every life we’ve been robbed of was of value and matters. Whether someone was 8 or 18 they were somebody’s baby. They were flesh and blood. They loved and they were loved,” Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who attended the event, said.

“You talk about ending gun violence, all of those important things. But I think most importantly, just people sticking together and I think obviously representing the patriots, so many of those guys that are still playing, being out here today shows how important it I,” added three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, another attendee.

Wear Orange held more than 300 events nationwide to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which was Friday. Wear Orange Weekend is an extension of that, meant to honor victims and survivors.