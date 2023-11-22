Weather disrupts Thanksgiving travel Wednesday

This pre-Thanksgiving storminess is going to make the long weekend trip a little rougher on the roads.

Drivers will want to be careful out there Wednesday morning. Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going and extra space between the car in front of you.

The conditions vary depending on where you are.

A speed restriction of 40 mph was put in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike between the New York border and Blandford around 6 a.m. due to wet and sluch-covered roads. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it has about 400 pieces fo equipment on the roads.

MassDOT advisory: I-90 EB/WB speed restriction now of 40 mph between NY border and MM 36, Blandford. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) November 22, 2023

New Hampshire State Police reported poor road conditions as well, which has caused numerous minor crashes and slide-offs.

Troopers are responding to vehicles off the roadway and minor crashes this morning.



Please leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, slow down and drive according to the current conditions.



📸 - I-293 in Manchester pic.twitter.com/TXmCfNSPd6 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 22, 2023

In central Massachusetts, some residents woke up to almost an inch of snow on the ground, followed by rain. Places like southern New Hampshire, it's a slushy, slippery mess.

Today: Rain to showers to afternoon drying - mountain snow tapers. Gusty AM & midday wind. Highs in the 50s south, 40s elsewhere. Overnight Tonight: Steady clearing. Lows around 40. Thanksgiving Day: Sunny with a busy breeze. Highs 45-50. Friday: Sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s.

And that's before you factor in the pre-Thanksgiving traffic.

According to INRIX, the worst times to travel this holiday weekend are between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3 p.m. or later Thursday. After the holiday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Air travel is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving as well.

The best times to travel are before 11 a.m. Wednesday or before 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving. So, the earlier you hit the road, the better. If not, it's best to wait until Thursday.