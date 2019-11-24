Weather Expected to Impact Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

The weather is expected to affect holiday travel across the country this week.

Here in New England, weather is already putting a damper on things as we kick off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The Greater Boston area saw heavy rain on Sunday, with a whipping wind, creating the potential for delays at Logan Airport, which advises everyone to allow extra time at this busy time of year.

Around the region, travel was even more impacted by the weather. Parts of central Massachusetts saw freezing rain on Sunday, as did southern New Hampshire where people were headed to Worcester and Manchester airports.

Elsewhere, rain-related airport delays in places like New York City could end up causing delays back at Logan.

While Monday and Tuesday look quiet, a storm from the Midwest could bring rain and snow on Wednesday, causing issues for people traveling the day before Thanksgiving.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is asking everyone to plan ahead for holiday traffic. Some of the adjustments to help include the HOV lane opening early in the afternoons on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27; no scheduled construction from Tuesday at 5 a.m. until the following Monday at 5 a.m.; and there will be free coffee at 18 different MassDOT service plazas for anyone who needs a break.