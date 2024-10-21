Man dead in Webster hit-and-run; damaged car found amid investigation

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Webster, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, prosecutors said.

No charges have been filed, though a car with apparent crash damage has been found in a neighborhood nearby, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, though state and local police were still investigating what happened as of Monday afternoon.

The crash killed 57-year-old Matthew Mitchell, a Webster resident, according to prosecutors. His body was found on Lake Street near Beaudry Lane about 12:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if police had definitively linked the the damaged car with the deadly crash, or if they'd identified a suspect.