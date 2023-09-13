Wedding party members involved in brawl with police outside RI bar appear in court

Five of the six members of a wedding party who were charged in connection with a brawl with police outside a bar in Newport, Rhode Island, last weekend appeared in court Wednesday.

Husband and wife David Onik, 44, and Rachael Onik, 41, of Barrington, Rhode Island, entered not guilty pleas, and bail was set at $1,000. David Onik is charged with disorderly conduct, and Rachael Onik with two counts of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct.

Alexandra Flaherty, 31, and Robert Nash, 30, both of Marshfield, Massachusetts did not enter pleas, because their cases are being moved to superior court. Their bail was also set at $1,000. Both Flaherty and Nash are charged with assault of police officers, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Olivia Costello, 20, of Milton, Massachusetts, also pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $1,000. She is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Alexandra Flaherty, left, Robert Nash, center, and Olivia Costello, all appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with last weekend's brawl outisde the Landing Restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island.

A sixth person, Kyle Swain, 28, of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, has also been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, but he has yet to appear in court.

The incident began when Newport police were called to the Landing Restaurant around 1 a.m. Sunday because a person had been asked to leave and refused, according to WJAR. Security staff at the bar told police that a man had become upset after being denied entry and allegedly shoved an employee.

When security tried to step in, they said the man attempted to throw a punch at security staff. He was eventually led away by his friends.

When police arrived and attempted to speak with the man, later identified as David Onik, his wife, Rachael Onik, interjected herself into the conversation. As an officer began guiding her away from the scene, she tripped on the cobblestone. At this point, police said the officer was surrounded by multiple women.

They said one woman, later identified as Flaherty, kicked an officer in the groin. As police attempted to restrain her, a man later identified as Nash intervened, striking an officer in the face and drawing blood.

As officers attempted to place Nash in handcuffs, one officer said someone was grabbing at his gun. That officer then threw a punch, which struck Rachel Onik in the jaw. She briefly lost consciousness, requiring medical attention.