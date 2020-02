Today, Wednesday, Feb. 12, marks the deadline for voters to register to be eligible to participate in the Massachusetts primary.

Massachusetts will hold its primary on "Super Tuesday," March 3, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

The deadline is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Click here to register to vote online. You can also learn about other voting guidelines, change your party alignment, and more.